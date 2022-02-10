Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Trading Down 4.9% After Earnings Miss

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $54.51 and last traded at $55.61. Approximately 14,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 491,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 95.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 36,466 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 96,811 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Moelis & Company by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,994 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 40,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

