MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.320-$2.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $720 million-$780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $773.01 million.

MKS Instruments stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.81. 366,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,324. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.75. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $138.70 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKSI. KeyCorp began coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup upgraded MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $200.38.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MKS Instruments stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

