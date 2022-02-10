Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.98 billion-$11.98 billion.
MITEY stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.97. Mitsubishi Estate has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Mitsubishi Estate had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitsubishi Estate will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Mitsubishi Estate
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering; and Real Estate Services, and Other. The Commercial Property segment includes office building, retail facility, outlet mall, logistics facility, hotel, and airport operations.
