Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Mitek Systems in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MITK. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mitek Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.10.

MITK opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.20. The company has a market cap of $721.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.72 and a beta of 0.40. Mitek Systems has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.53 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. Mitek Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share.

In other Mitek Systems news, CTO Stephen Ritter sold 4,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $67,792.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $769,505 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,699,000 after purchasing an additional 70,611 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $736,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

