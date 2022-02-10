Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Market Cap Tops $10.91 Million

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Mirrored Apple has a market capitalization of $10.91 million and approximately $338,077.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for approximately $171.35 or 0.00390505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00047615 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,111.72 or 0.07091658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,959.42 or 1.00184268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00050028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006323 BTC.

About Mirrored Apple

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 63,681 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official message board is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance . Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Apple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Apple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

