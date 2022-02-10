Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Trading Down 5.8%

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $107.35 and last traded at $107.81. Approximately 29,390 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 645,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.43.

MRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Julie M. Cherrington sold 1,475 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.07, for a total value of $171,203.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 in the last 90 days. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $807,650,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $608,611,000 after purchasing an additional 336,737 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $599,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,847 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,921,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $310,425,000 after purchasing an additional 389,279 shares during the period. Finally, RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $264,044,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

