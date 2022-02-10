Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) PT Lowered to $87.00 at CL King

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) had its price objective trimmed by CL King from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday.

NYSE:MTX opened at $71.29 on Monday. Minerals Technologies has a twelve month low of $64.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $638,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $2,510,492. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 426,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $843,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,707,000 after acquiring an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

