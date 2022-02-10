MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $7.39 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $7.39 or 0.00016653 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $79.88 million and approximately $141,646.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.17 or 0.00259701 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006345 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,816,760 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

