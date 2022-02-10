MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.80 Million

Equities research analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) will report sales of $46.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $45.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.90 million. MidWestOne Financial Group reported sales of $50.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year sales of $201.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $206.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 31.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,113,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 568,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 242,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOFG traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,675. MidWestOne Financial Group has a twelve month low of $27.08 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

