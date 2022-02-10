Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,019,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 9.01% of Midland States Bancorp worth $49,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 101,128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 1,813.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Midland States Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $347,495.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.80 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,873 shares of company stock valued at $666,721 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

MSBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

MSBI stock opened at $29.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $655.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.