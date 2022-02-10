MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 57.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.81.

MGM Resorts International stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. 120,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,283,097. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.11 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

