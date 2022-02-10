Metaverse ETP (ETP) Trading 51.8% Higher Over Last Week

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 10th. One Metaverse ETP coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded up 51.8% against the dollar. Metaverse ETP has a total market cap of $13.53 million and approximately $48,882.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metaverse ETP

ETP is a coin. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,719,963 coins and its circulating supply is 79,719,865 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official website is mvs.org . Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metaverse ETP is blog.mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Metaverse ETP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metaverse ETP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

