Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post $100.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $100.89 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $115.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $410.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $405.00 million to $419.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $431.35 million, with estimates ranging from $422.96 million to $446.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 32.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $32.67 to $36.67 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, COO Michael J. Dunlap sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $33,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 72.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 96,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 165.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. 21.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBIN traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,054. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $33.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 4.50%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which specializes in a multiple lines of business in banking and finance. It operates through the following segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking; Mortgage Warehousing and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engaged in mortgage banking, specializing in originating and servicing loans for multi-family rental housing and healthcare facility financing, particularly for senior living properties.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merchants Bancorp (MBIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.