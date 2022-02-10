MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Bienville Capital Management LLC

Bienville Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 93.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MELI. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

Shares of MELI traded down $4.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,128.59. 3,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,949. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $957.60 and a 1-year high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,148.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,477.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 712.71 and a beta of 1.54.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.