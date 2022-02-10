Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of MHSDF stock opened at $3.25 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.18. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $4.36.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

