Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

MDNA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.85. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,259. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 594.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 57,868 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 202.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

