MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.11), RTT News reports. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. MDU Resources Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.000-$2.150 EPS.

NYSE MDU traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $27.44. 52,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,849. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. MDU Resources Group has a 12 month low of $27.14 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MDU Resources Group stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of MDU Resources Group worth $36,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

