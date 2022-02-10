MD Financial Management Inc. Sells 35,111 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

MD Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 645,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,111 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $35,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHO traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.85. 822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,450. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.25.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

