MD Financial Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MD Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,866 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,179,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after buying an additional 2,417,070 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 476,556 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 41,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Comcast by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,038,089 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $58,060,000 after buying an additional 591,266 shares in the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CMCSA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,374,363. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.90. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $45.47 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

