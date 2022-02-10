MD Financial Management Inc. Invests $3.51 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter worth approximately $557,951,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,758,000 after buying an additional 619,025 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 385,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $218,014,000 after buying an additional 182,707 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 7,282.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 156,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,657,000 after buying an additional 154,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 480,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,977,000 after buying an additional 130,050 shares in the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $15.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $656.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,635. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $670.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $635.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $428.79 and a 52 week high of $710.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $675.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $687.30.

In related news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

