MD Financial Management Inc. Has $47.74 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $47,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 3,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.17. The stock had a trading volume of 180,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,589. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.70 and its 200 day moving average is $167.90. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $157.13 and a fifty-two week high of $178.85.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

