MD Financial Management Inc. Acquires 6,014 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the quarter. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,525,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $475,520,000 after buying an additional 125,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,343,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,434,000 after buying an additional 59,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GD stock traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $215.11. 7,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,626. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $161.57 and a 52 week high of $216.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

