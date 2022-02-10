McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.45 billion.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.25.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $102.30. 1,785,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,732,841. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.46. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $103.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total transaction of $9,008,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

