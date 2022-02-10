Maxim Group Begins Coverage on SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL)

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

SQL opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. SeqLL has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $5.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.26, a current ratio of 11.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91.

Get SeqLL alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeqLL stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of SeqLL as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

SeqLL Inc is a development-stage life sciences instrumentation and research services company. It engaged in the development of scientific assets and novel intellectual property across multiple omics fields. SeqLL Inc is based in WOBURN, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SeqLL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeqLL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.