Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.25% of Maverix Metals worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 79.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 15.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 97.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

MMX stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $610.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.00. Maverix Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.61.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 47.26%. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

