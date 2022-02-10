Mattioli Woods plc Announces Dividend of GBX 8.30 (LON:MTW)

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.11) per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mattioli Woods stock opened at GBX 815 ($11.02) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 837.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 803.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £414.79 million and a PE ratio of 162.95. Mattioli Woods has a 1-year low of GBX 673.55 ($9.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 908 ($12.28).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods from GBX 1,014 ($13.71) to GBX 969 ($13.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Wednesday. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.71) price target on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 970 ($13.12) target price for the company.

In other news, insider Ian Thomas Mattioli sold 14,260 shares of Mattioli Woods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 851 ($11.51), for a total transaction of £121,352.60 ($164,100.88).

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

