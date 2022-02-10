Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

MAT traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.51. 882,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,466,415. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Mattel has a one year low of $17.55 and a one year high of $23.31.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

