Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,668,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 140,458 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.49% of Matrix Service worth $48,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Matrix Service during the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Matrix Service by 434.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,366 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Matrix Service by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matrix Service from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $6.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.45. Matrix Service has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matrix Service will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Chandler bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

