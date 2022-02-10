Masterton Capital Management LP Makes New $5.45 Million Investment in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Masterton Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,452,000. AvalonBay Communities comprises 3.4% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Veritable L.P. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $38,920,000. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 280,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,135,000 after buying an additional 30,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVB. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $249.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.06.

AVB traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $247.04. 2,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,317. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $257.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.86. The firm has a market cap of $34.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 43.76% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 88.46%.

In related news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total transaction of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

