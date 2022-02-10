Mason Industrial Technology (NYSE:MIT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc. (NYSE:MIT) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 25,210 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 51,435 shares.The stock last traded at $9.72 and had previously closed at $9.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 550,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 206,330 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $730,000. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 1,604,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 53,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Mason Industrial Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $302,000. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mason Industrial Technology, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

