Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 132,941 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $7,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Masco by 551.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Masco by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Masco by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Masco by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAS opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03. The company has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.08.

In other news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $660,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

