Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Research analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial analyst K. Hughes expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Masco’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on Masco in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Masco stock opened at $60.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.46 and a 200-day moving average of $63.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Masco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Masco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 17,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in Masco by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,305 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 9,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $660,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $457,053.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock worth $3,237,460. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

