Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.32 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $797.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full year sales of $4.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $4.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.85 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.92.

Shares of MRVL stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.63. The company had a trading volume of 559,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,535,900. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -45.28%.

In other Marvell Technology news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,637,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 651,850 shares of company stock worth $50,696,544. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

