Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 15,140 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWBI. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NWBI opened at $13.94 on Thursday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.37 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.49%. On average, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

