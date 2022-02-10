Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases Shares of 34,252 The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 34,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cato during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cato by 323.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the period. 56.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cato alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CATO opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $370.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $10.87 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cato had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Cato’s payout ratio is 41.98%.

In other Cato news, Director Bailey W. Patrick bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cato Company Profile

The Cato Corp. engages in the operation of apparel and accessories specialty stores. It operates through Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment include retailing of women’s apparel, shoes, and accessories. The Credit segment offers credit card and credit authorization services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.