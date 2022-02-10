Martingale Asset Management L P Makes New Investment in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 22,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 188,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

AKRO opened at $20.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $704.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.62. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $213,691.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $175,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $657,519. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.