Martingale Asset Management L P Has $381,000 Stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in PDC Energy by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,673 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDCE opened at $59.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 145.54 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $26.69 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.17.

In other PDC Energy news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,320,930 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

