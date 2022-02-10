Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 14,802 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,802 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Donegal Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 67.4% in the third quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,241,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 255,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 11,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $28,360.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of DGICA stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $16.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 55.65%.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

