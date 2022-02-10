Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSLH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.85) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.68) target price on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marshalls currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 683.20 ($9.24).

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 683.50 ($9.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 694.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 731.02. Marshalls has a 52-week low of GBX 623 ($8.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 857 ($11.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.09.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

