MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Sells 86,062 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,062 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports comprises 1.6% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $67,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% in the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MSGS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.68. 934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,861. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $152.42 and a 1 year high of $207.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

