MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $62.54 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,033,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,231 shares during the quarter. Trip.com Group comprises 1.5% of MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd owned approximately 0.34% of Trip.com Group worth $62,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 211,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,500,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,312,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,386,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,787,000 after purchasing an additional 262,833 shares in the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays started coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

TCOM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.66. 188,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,752,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $21.40 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

