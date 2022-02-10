MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires Shares of 171,328 Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 171,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,939,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Nevro by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nevro by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,402 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nevro by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 89,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nevro by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 218,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,236,000 after acquiring an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.08.

NVRO traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. 10,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,531. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.33. Nevro Corp. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $183.77.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

