MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Acquires 234,577 Shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) by 220.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,577 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in XPeng were worth $12,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XPEV. Bank of America upped their price objective on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.81.

NYSE XPEV traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $39.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,674,438. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.36 and a beta of 7.46.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 28.56%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

