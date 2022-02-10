Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.99

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.99 and last traded at $171.74, with a volume of 77961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.
A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.33.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
