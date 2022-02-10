Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 1-Year High at $171.99

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $171.99 and last traded at $171.74, with a volume of 77961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Marriott International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.33.

In other Marriott International news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Marriott International by 109.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.