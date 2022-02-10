MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Position Increased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,700 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.19% of MarketAxess worth $29,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 65.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter worth $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX stock opened at $370.98 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.17 and a twelve month high of $587.05. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 54.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $378.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $410.71.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.04 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MarketAxess from $426.00 to $424.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $369.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $406.25.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

