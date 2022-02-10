Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of innovative peptide and nucleic acid-based immunotherapeutic vaccines for the treatment and eradication of cancer, including metastatic cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of MultiTAA T Cell Therapy, TPIV200 and TPIV100/110 which are in clinical stage. Marker Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as TapImmune Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

MRKR stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Marker Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marker Therapeutics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACT Capital L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 439,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 117.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 80,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 146.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 985,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 585,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marker Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 555,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marker Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

Marker Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel cell-based immunotherapies and peptide-based vaccines for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. The company was founded on October 22, 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

