Mark T. Roskey Sells 292 Shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) SVP Mark T. Roskey sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $10,211.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX opened at $34.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.12. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.49. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanterix from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Quanterix by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 182,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after buying an additional 20,433 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quanterix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Quanterix by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

