Mariner LLC Takes $37.41 Million Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 477,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,412,000. Mariner LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VWOB opened at $74.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.21. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $81.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

