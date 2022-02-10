Mariner LLC Sells 30,689 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mariner LLC cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,689 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.06% of KLA worth $31,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 28.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $67,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $400.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $406.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.47. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on KLAC. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

