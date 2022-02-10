Mariner LLC Raises Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 988,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 124,214 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $42,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock opened at $51.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

